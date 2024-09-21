Leerink Partners Boosts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $14.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APLT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,675.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865,689 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.