Leerink Partners Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $48.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.