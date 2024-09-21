Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEN opened at $182.48 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

