Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Lennar Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $182.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.61.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.