Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.61.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

