LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LPTH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

