Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51.

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00.

RUN opened at $18.91 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

