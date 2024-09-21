Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $509.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $509.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,124 shares of company stock valued at $280,045,189 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,762,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,677,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

