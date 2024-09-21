Maximilian Chan Sells 688 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0459834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

