McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

