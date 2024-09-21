McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of MGRC stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.