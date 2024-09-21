MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.09.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.98. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.17. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.7951669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,700.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

