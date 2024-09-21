Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

