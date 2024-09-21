Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

