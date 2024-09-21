Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

