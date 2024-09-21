Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
HIE stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.34.
