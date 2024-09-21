MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of MLKN traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,806. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

