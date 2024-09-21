MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

