Morgan Stanley Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $170.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. Nucor has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

