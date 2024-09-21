Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Navient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Navient by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

