Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CSGP opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

