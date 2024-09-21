Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NXST has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,478. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

