Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,905,000 after acquiring an additional 552,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 789,985 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

