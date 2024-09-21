Northland Capmk Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDV. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of INDV stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Indivior by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $3,224,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

