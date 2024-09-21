Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Nutex Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutex Health stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 2,017.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.71% of Nutex Health worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

