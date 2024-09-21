Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 260 ($3.43) in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.94) to GBX 380 ($5.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

About Ocado Group

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 343.60 ($4.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.63. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 278.17 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.80 ($10.55).

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

