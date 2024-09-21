Oppenheimer Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $215.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.