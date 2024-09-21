Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

ORKA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.