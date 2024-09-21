Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 8.9 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.