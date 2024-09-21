Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

