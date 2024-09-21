Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Pacific Smiles Group
