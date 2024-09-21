Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $19.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

