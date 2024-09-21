Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

CATX stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

