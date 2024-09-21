Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 485.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Zura Bio stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,446,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 68.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 53.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

