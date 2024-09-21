PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Sells $145,672.44 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $145,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 247,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,350.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PWSC stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

