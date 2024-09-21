Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Progyny traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 214782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

