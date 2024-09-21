Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $422.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $422.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Public Storage stock opened at $361.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $366.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

