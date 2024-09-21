Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

NYSE CCI opened at $115.30 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after acquiring an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

