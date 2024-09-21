Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Berry has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

