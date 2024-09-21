Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Quest Resource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QRHC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of QRHC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 72.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

