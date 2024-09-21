Raymond James Increases Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLN. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.2 %

About Blackline Safety

Shares of TSE:BLN opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$473.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.