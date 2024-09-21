Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells $828,660.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $828,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,578,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00.

Reddit Stock Up 2.2 %

RDDT opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 117.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.