Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.210-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.10.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

