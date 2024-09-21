Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

