Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.40.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $281.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Reliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Reliance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

