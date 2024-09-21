Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares in the company, valued at $521,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,953 shares of company stock worth $216,658 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

