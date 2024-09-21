Reviewing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67 Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 230.98%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Anglo American.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.31 Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.24 $283.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Anglo American”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Anglo American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

