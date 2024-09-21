Reviewing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ)

Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Occidental Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.62 $4.70 billion $3.66 14.11

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum 16.62% 17.91% 5.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyperdynamics and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 0 8 5 1 2.50

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.65%.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperdynamics has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Hyperdynamics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperdynamics

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

