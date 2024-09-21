Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Rezolute Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RZLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 1,514,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,479. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

