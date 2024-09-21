Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Roku stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

