Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

