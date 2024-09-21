Roth Capital Weighs in on American Outdoor Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

